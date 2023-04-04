Old Navy, known for its low-priced basic and trendy seasonal clothing, has adopted an interesting sartorial tactic amid sinking sales. In order to get customers excited to shop again at its stores, it is adding pockets to more dresses.

Old Navy, owned by Gap Inc., said it is doubling the number of new spring dresses with pockets this season because that's what shoppers want.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News