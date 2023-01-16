A number of regional governments in China have revealed the enormous sums they've spent on fighting the pandemic, reinforcing a previous state media report suggesting that mounting costs were a key reason why the country abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy.

On January 8, when China reopened its borders and formally downgraded its management of Covid as a serious infectious disease, the state-owned Xinhua News Agency published an article disclosing the main reasons behind the leadership's change of thinking on their Covid policy.

