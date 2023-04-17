One in four brides wear David's Bridal to their wedding. Now, it's filing for bankruptcy

A David's Bridal store stands in Manhattan on November 19, 2018 in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

There has been a rebound in weddings the last two years after the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. But it hasn't been enough for David's Bridal, the largest bridal retailer in the United States. The company said Monday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

David's Bridal has been hurt by a range of factors, including inflation and competition from online retailers and secondhand retailers. A shift to more casual weddings has also made David's Bridal's elaborate dresses and gowns less appealing to some brides.

