Firefighters in the southern Indian city of Kochi were toiling Tuesday to control toxic fumes from spreading after a landfill burst into flames five days ago, cloaking the area in a thick haze and choking residents.

The towering Brahmapuram landfill in Kerala state is the country's latest trash mountain to catch fire, causing dangerous heat and methane emissions, and adding to India's growing climate challenges.

Recommended for you

CNN's Manveena Suri contributed reporting from New Delhi

Tags