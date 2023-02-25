For Ukraine, the year since Russia's invasion has been one of widespread death, destruction and displacement, as millions had their lives changed forever. Americans got off easy by comparison, with most feeling the impact of the war only at the gas pump.

But the effect on Americans was far less than it was across Europe, where energy prices for driving and heating climbed much higher. Still, Americans have paid a price for the war, and for the sanctions that the United States and its allies imposed upon Russia after its invasion.

