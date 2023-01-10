From salads to stews, the humble onion is a key ingredient in nearly every Filipino dish. But now, the vegetable costs almost three times more than chicken in the Philippines.

Red and white onions were selling for as much as 600 Philippine pesos ($11) per kilogram (2.2 lbs) on Monday, compared to 220 pesos ($4) per kilogram for chicken, according to the country's Department of Agriculture.

