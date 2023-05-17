New York (CNN) — Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile is driving off into the sunset. Say hello, to … the Frankmobile.

For the first time in its nearly century-long existence, the famous hot-dog-shaped vehicle is changing its name. Oscar Mayer says the new Frankmobile name “pays homage” to the new recipe for its hot dogs rolling out this summer.

