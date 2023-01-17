Ousted Disney chief executive Bob Chapek is set to receive a hefty paycheck following his exit.

The Walt Disney Company said the former CEO, who took over in February 2020 after longtime CEO Bob Iger retired, is eligible to take home a severance pay package worth roughly $20 million, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday. That's in addition to the $24 million he made last year — his $2.5 million base salary plus millions in stock options and awards. That's down from the $32.5 million he made in 2021.

