Ethnic violence in the Indian state of Manipur has killed more than 50 people, left hundreds hospitalized, and displaced 23,000, according to hospital officials and the Indian army.

At least 55 people have been left dead and a further 260 hospitalized since violence broke out between members of the Kuki and Meitei ethnic groups earlier this week, hospital officials in the city of Imphal said on Sunday.

Additional reporting by Rhea Mogul

