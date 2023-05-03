PacWest Bank says considering 'all options' after its shares plunge more than 50%

A general view of Pacific Western Bank in Huntington Beach, California, is seen here on March 22. PacWest Bank shares fell more than 50% on a report that it could be the next regional bank to collapse.

 Mike Blake/Reuters

Another US regional lender caught up in the worst banking crisis since 2008 is looking for help.

PacWest Bank, based in California, confirmed Thursday that it is exploring "all strategic options" after its share price was cut in half in after-hours trading following a Bloomberg report that it was considering a sale.

