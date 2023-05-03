Shares of PacWest Bank were cut in half in after-hours trading after Bloomberg reported that the regional bank swept up in the recent crisis is exploring strategic options, including a sale.

"Exploring strategic options" is Wall Street lingo for "please help." The last bank to announce it was exploring strategic options was First Republic Bank. That regional bank failed Monday, and JPMorgan purchased most of its assets.

