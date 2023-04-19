More than half of gas stations in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area were without gasoline Wednesday after flooding from last week's massive storm caused a wave of panic buying by drivers topping off their gas tanks.

"I would estimate that 80% of [station closings] are due to panic buying," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which tracks station closings and gas prices.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags