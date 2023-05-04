Paramount Global shares plunged more than 25% after a dismal first-quarter earnings report. Citing a weak advertising market in its TV business, the company also cut its dividend sharply.

Paramount+ reached 60 million global subscribers and revenue grew 65% year over year. But losses of its direct-to-consumer unit grew to $511 million — an increase of 12% from $456 million a year ago.

Recommended for you

Reuters contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News