Former House Speaker Paul Ryan was grilled Tuesday over his decision to remain on the board of directors of Fox News' parent company after damning court documents showed that the right-wing network knowingly peddled election lies to its audience.

In the interview, conducted by conservative commentator Charlie Sykes on The Bulwark Podcast, Ryan was asked how he could associate himself with a company that "is pumping toxic sludge, racism, disinformation, and attacks on democracy."

