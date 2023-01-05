Peloton fined $19 million for unsafe treadmills

Peloton is an exercise equipment company founded in New York in 2012.

 Adobe Stock

Peloton has agreed to pay a $19 million fine for failing to promptly report treadmill hazards and for distributing recalled treadmills, the Consumer Products Safety Commission said Thursday.

The fine resolves charges that the company had "knowingly failed to immediately report" to the US regulator defects with its Tread+ treadmill, it said in a statement. The civil penalty also settles charges that Peloton distributed recalled treadmills in violation of the Consumer Product Safety Act.

