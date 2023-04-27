Pending home sales fell last month for the first time since November

Pending home sales dropped in March. Pictured is a home for sale in February in Atlanta.

 Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Pending home sales dropped in March, falling for the first time since November amid tight inventory and buyer uncertainty about the financial sector due to bank failures, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors.

The pending sales index, a forward-looking indicator based on signed contracts to buy a home rather than the final sales that are accounted for in existing home sales, dropped by 5.2% from February to March. Month over month, contract signings fell in three US regions, but increased slightly in the South.

