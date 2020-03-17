More and more employees are working from home in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. And it's becoming increasingly clear that many of us aren't properly equipped to do so.
Some have set up their office on their beds. Others have migrated to kitchen tables or their couches. Many are trying to figure out how to maintain some normalcy while sharing small spaces with partners or family members.
And in the absence of proper work-from-home infrastructure (like, you know, an actual desk), a lot of people are getting creative.
The liquor cabinet desks
Emma Northcott, who is based in London, is using her liquor cabinet while she waits for a desk that she ordered online to come in.
Patrick Gipson in New York had a similar idea.
Clearly they won't have to travel far for (virtual) happy hour.
The ironing board desks
Bex Holland, who lives in Brighton, England, and some of her colleagues at the game development company Unity have been using ironing boards as standing desks.
The clothes hamper desk
Jules Forrest, who lives in a studio apartment in San Francisco with her partner, has set up a chair in front of the front door. Her desk? A clothes hamper.
The baby high chair desk
Ian Giatti is the managing editor for the CBS affiliate in Los Angeles and says the transition to working remotely has been pretty smooth so far. But he's had to improvise at times. His standing desk is a baby high chair.
"I'm a dad of 3 young kids, so that's been challenging at times when I'm on a call or something's breaking," he told CNN. "Thank God for my wife."
The setups that put the rest of us to shame
Bree Bosse Mavity, an elementary school teacher at the Marietta Center for Advanced Academics in Georgia, converted her craft space into an office and virtual classroom. But she's also caring for her young daughter, as evidenced by the play area next to her chair.
"Having a dedicated space is important so that I can work efficiently to support my students and their families while also caring for my 4-month-old daughter," she told CNN.
Tracy Williams, a media paraprofessional at Marietta Center for Advanced Academics and the wife of one of our producers, works in an elementary school library.
Since she's having to do video lessons with students, she created a Harry Potter themed backdrop.
... and then there's Steve Strehl's desk
And geologist Steve Strehl who works in Seattle might have one-upped us all with his fieldwork desk.
Working remotely for the foreseeable future is definitely going to be challenging. But clearly, we're all doing our best.
Did you have to resort to a very creative working space as you work from home? Email us your photos at harmeet.kaur@turner.com
CNN's Scottie Andrew contributed to this report.
