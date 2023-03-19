People shouldn't panic after the recent bank collapses, experts say. Here's the smart thing to do

Lloyd Blankfein talks to CNN's Fareed Zakaria.

 CNN

In the wake of failures at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and separate issues at Credit Suisse and First Republic, many Americans are asking the question: Is my money safe?

Lloyd Blankfein, the former CEO of Goldman Sachs said the answer is not black and white on "Fareed Zakaria GPS" Sunday.

CNN's Aileen Graef contributed to this story.

Tags