Pepsi is bringing back its Peeps-flavored soda, and this time it's easier than an Easter egg hunt to find.

For the first time, "Pepsi x Peeps" is available for sale at retailers nationwide, a change from its debut two years ago, when it only gave away a few thousand of the sodas in a contest. Pepsi said in a statement that its mass release was prompted by popular demand following its "unforgettable debut" in 2021 when it the soda "trended everywhere" and sold for hundreds of dollars on the resale market.

