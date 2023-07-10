PGA Tour board member quits over ‘serious concerns’ with Saudi deal

A golfer and caddie walk by LIV Golf signage during the team championship stroke-play round of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 30, 2022 in Doral, Florida.

 Patrick Smith/LIV Golf/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Former AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson has resigned from his post on the influential policy board of the PGA Tour in protest to the proposed merger with Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Stephenson’s resignation, first reported by the Washington Post on Sunday evening, was confirmed by the PGA Tour early Monday.

CNN’s Jillian Martin contributed to this report

0
0
0
0
0