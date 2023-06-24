(CNN) — In a nod to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ favorite food, Pizza Hut served up its signature dish to select customers in the subways of New York City, the company announced.

The limited-time underground deliveries were part of a promotion for the upcoming film, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” which hits theaters August 2, according to a news release.

0
0
0
0
0