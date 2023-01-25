Plagued with errors: A news outlet's decision to write stories with AI backfires

On January 25, news outlet CNET said it has issued corrections on a number of articles, including some that it described as "substantial," after using an artificial intelligence-powered tool to help write dozens of stories.

 Adobe Stock

News outlet CNET said Wednesday it has issued corrections on a number of articles, including some that it described as "substantial," after using an artificial intelligence-powered tool to help write dozens of stories.

The outlet has since hit pause on using the AI tool to generate stories, CNET's editor-in-chief Connie Guglielmo said in an editorial on Wednesday.

Tags

More News