Polestar, the electric vehicle brand spun off from Volvo, just unveiled a new SUV that will be for sale in the United States next year. It finally does away with something that's become increasingly pointless in new vehicles, anyway: The back window.

The Polestar 4 is a "coupe-shaped" SUV, with a rear roof that slopes down rather than having a flat back end. This has been a trendy vehicle style for years now, with many models from brands like BMW, Mercedes and Audi adopting the style. In these models, rear visibility — which is not so great in SUVs, anyway — is particularly poor through the shallow slant of the back glass.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags