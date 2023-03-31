Regulation introduced after the 2008 financial crisis was supposed to make bank bailouts a thing of the past. But its biggest test so far has revealed some serious shortcomings.

In what feels like deja-vu, governments have had to step in as lenders of last resort to prevent the recent bout of turmoil in the banking sector from escalating into a full-blown crisis. By tapping public funds to shore up ailing private institutions, they have laid bare the huge risks that bank failures still pose to taxpayers and the wider financial system.

