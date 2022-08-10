Price hikes took a breather in July, fueling hopes that inflation has peaked

Runaway consumer prices took a breather in July. A woman shops for groceries on July 29 in Arlington, Virginia.

Runaway inflation took a breather in July, with consumer prices increasing by 8.5% year over year, a slower pace than the 9.1% increase in June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

On a month-to-month basis, inflation was 0%, compared to the 1.3% increase in June. Prices began rising sharply in early 2021, with the rate of inflation almost doubling over the past year.

