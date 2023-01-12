Prices fell in December as inflation continues to moderate

Prices fell in December as inflation continues to moderate. Pictured is a Chevron gas station on January 4, in Phoenix.

 Antranik Tavitian/The Republic/USA Today Network

For the first time in nearly three years, inflation fell on a monthly basis.

Consumer prices decreased by 0.1% in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday in its Consumer Price Index. The last time prices were lower than the previous month was May 2020.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News