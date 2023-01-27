Prices rose at a slower pace last month, the Fed's favored inflation gauge shows

 Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed prices rose at a slower pace last month, indicating further progress in the central bank's battle with higher prices.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, or PCE, rose by 5% in December, compared to a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

