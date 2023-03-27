Prince Harry and Elton John are going to court in a high-profile fight against the Daily Mail

Britain's Prince Harry (left) and Elton John are pictured here on March 27 in a split image.

Another high-octane case against a media outlet is getting underway — this one, across the pond in the UK.

Both Prince Harry and Elton John were in court on Monday as proceedings commenced in an explosive lawsuit brought against Daily Mail publisher, Associated Newspapers.

