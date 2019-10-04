Prince Harry sues owners of Sun and Mirror for alleged phone hacking

Prince Harry is suing the owners of UK tabloid newspapers the Sun and the Daily Mirror for allegedly hacking his phone.

 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that claims have been filed in court "regarding the illegal interception of voicemail messages."

The development comes just days after Harry launched a scathing attack on the UK tabloid media as his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, sued the UK's Mail on Sunday, claiming that the paper illegally published a private letter to her father.

A spokesperson for the Sun's parent company, the Rupert Murdoch-owned News Group Newspapers (NGN), told CNN: "We confirm that a claim has been issued by the Duke of Sussex. We have no further comment to make at the current time."

A source at Reach plc, the Mirror's parent company, said that it was aware of the proceedings but had not yet received notification of them.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

