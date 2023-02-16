Producer prices rise in January but annual inflation continues to cool

The Producer Price Index picked up in January but annual inflation continues to cool. A tractor harvests corn in Leland, Mississippi, on August 16, 2022.

 Rory Doyle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A key inflation metric showed wholesale prices picked up in January from December but continued to cool on an annual basis, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Producer Price Index, which measures what suppliers are charging businesses, rose 6% for the year ending in January. That's down from December's revised 6.5%.

