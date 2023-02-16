Producer prices rise in January but annual inflation continues to cool

Partly cloudy. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 9:44 am
The Producer Price Index picked up in January but annual inflation continues to cool. A tractor harvests corn in Leland, Mississippi, on August 16, 2022.
A key inflation metric showed wholesale prices picked up in January from December but continued to cool on an annual basis, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Producer Price Index, which measures what suppliers are charging businesses, rose 6% for the year ending in January. That's down from December's revised 6.5%.
On a monthly basis, US producer prices jumped by 0.7% from December.
Economists were projecting year-over-year growth of 5.4% and a monthly gain of 0.4%, according to Refinitiv estimates.
Stripping out the food and energy categories, core PPI rose 5.4% annually and 0.5% monthly.
This story is developing and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.