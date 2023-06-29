Prosecutors charge three investors with insider trading in Trump SPAC deal

Donald Trump's media company owns Truth Social. Investors seeking a merger with his company were charged with insider trading.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Federal prosecutors arrested three investors on Thursday on insider trading charges related to a deal to take former President Donald Trump’s media business public.

According to the indictment, the three individuals together made more than $22 million in illegal profits in October 2021 by purchasing shares in Digital World Acquisition Corporation after secretly learning about the blank-check firm’s plan to buy Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group.

