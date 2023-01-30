Prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried tried to obscure his crimes with Robinhood's stock

Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried (center), who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, leaves following a hearing at Manhattan federal court in New York City on January 3.

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Federal prosecutors said FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's efforts to control about $500 million worth of Robinhood shares last year indicates steps the former crypto entrepreneur has taken to "obscure" his alleged crimes.

Prosecutors have since seized the stock and other assets totaling more than $700 million after Bankman-Fried laid claim to the shares saying he legitimately bought them and needed the money to defend against the criminal charges he's facing.

