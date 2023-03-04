Prosecutors want Sam Bankman-Fried to use a flip phone as part of a more restrictive bail package

Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at federal court in New York last month. Prosecutors want Bankman-Fried to use a flip phone as part of a more restrictive bail package.

 Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The use of a flip phone, or some non-smartphone, is one of several restrictions that prosecutors and Sam Bankman-Fried's attorneys are jointly asking the judge to approve.

The lawyers have been working to satisfy concerns raised by Judge Lewis Kaplan, who said he could "conceivably" revoke Bankman-Fried's bail after he found there was a "threat" of witness tampering.

Recommended for you

Tags