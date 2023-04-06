Protesters storm BlackRock's Paris office holding red flares and firing smoke bombs

Demonstrators invade BlackRock's office in Paris, Thursday, April 6, over pensions reforms.

 Aurelien Morissard/AP

Demonstrators forced their way into the building that houses BlackRock's office in Paris Thursday, taking their protest against the government's pension reforms to the world's biggest money manager.

Videos shared on social media showed protesters entering the Centorial office block, located near the Opéra Garnier opera house, holding red flares and firing smoke bombs.

