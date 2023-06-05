London (CNN) — The CEO of Qatar Airways has described the airline industry’s emissions goals as a “PR exercise,” saying aviation is on track to miss its target to achieve net zero status in 2050.

Akbar Al Baker was speaking to CNN at the annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), on the day the group announced a roadmap to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags