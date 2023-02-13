Ram revealed the production version of its electric pickup in a Super Bowl commercial, and it turns out that it looks much like today's internal combustion powered Ram 1500 truck, instead of the futuristic concept unveiled just last month.

Just last month, Stellantis, Ram's parent company, revealed a sleek looking concept truck that was said to provide a preview of the the brand's first electric pickup. But the Ram Rev, due out in late 2024, looks almost exactly like the gas-powered Ram 1500 pickup except for its headlights and taillights.

