Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters. See the list

 Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States.

The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.

