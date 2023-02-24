Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year, said Friday that it expected shareholders to be wiped out entirely, meaning they should not expect to recover any funds from a restructuring or sale of the business.

The world's second-largest movie theater chain — hit hard by the pandemic, like many cinema operators — has been in talks with its "key stakeholders" to develop "a plan of reorganization" that would allow it to emerge from bankruptcy, it said in a statement.

