Regulators conducting interviews in JFK airport near-crash probe

Investigators are probing the narrowly avoided catastrophic collision between two airliners at New York's JFK airport Friday evening and are already conducting interviews, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The incident involved an American Airlines 777 that improperly crossed an active runway at the busy airport. "S**t!" an air traffic controller called out over the radio, urgently directing a Delta Air Lines 737 to stop its takeoff from the same runway where the American plane rolled across its direct path. The Delta plane stopped within 1,000 feet of the American jet.

