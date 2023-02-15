Retail sales jumped by 3% in January, the biggest gain in nearly two years

US retail sales surged in January. A shop holds a sidewalk sale, Friday, February 10, in Providence, Rhode Island.

 David Goldman/AP

Last year Americans knocked out their holiday shopping early, leading to frigid sales during the typically bountiful November and December months — and triggering speculation that the US consumer was tapped out.

That wasn't the case. Last month, spending rebounded in a big way.

