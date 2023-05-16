Retail spending rebounded in April

Spending at US retailers rose in April. A pedestrian carries shopping bags in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, on March 22.

 Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — Spending at US retailers rose in April following two months of declines, showing the US consumer is still fueling the economy.

Retail sales, which are adjusted for seasonality but not for inflation, rose by 0.4% in April from the prior month, the Department of Commerce reported on Tuesday. That’s a weaker gain than the 0.8% increase that economists were expecting, according to Refinitiv.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags