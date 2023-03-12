US regulators are working to bail out SVB customers

Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. officials over the past two days have worked with the Biden administration to develop facilities that would guarantee all uninsured deposits held by SVB customers, Reuters said.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

American regulators are working through the weekend on an extraordinary plan to make Silicon Valley Bank customers whole after the financial institutions' stunning and rapid collapse late last week.

Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. officials over the past two days have worked with the Biden administration to develop facilities that would guarantee all uninsured deposits held by SVB customers.

CNN's Phil Mattingly and Alayna Treene contributed to this report.

Tags