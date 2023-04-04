Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

The 'Cosmic Girl' Boeing Co. 747 launch aircraft, operated by Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc., on the tarmac at Spaceport Cornwall, located at Cornwall Airport Newquay, in Newquay, UK, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 James Beck/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Virgin Orbit, the rocket company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, has filed for bankruptcy in the United States.

The California-based company said in a statement Monday that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, meaning that it can continue doing business while it restructures its debts.

