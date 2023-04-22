It seemed like a good idea at the time. Exciting, actually. I could take a ride in what will soon be America's last gasoline-powered muscle car with the woman who's in charge of getting it into production and onto the street. But we were in New York City, it was four in the afternoon and I should have known better.

Laurie Transou recently took over as Lead Program Engineer for the Ford Mustang. She's in charge of the final adjustments and production roll-out of the new 2024 Mustang. As with every Mustang for the past 59 years, this new one will be available with only gasoline engines. During what turned out to be a very long drive over a very short distance, I learned a little about her and about Ford's decision to keep the Mustang going after almost 60 years.

