Shares of upstart EV maker Rivian plunged more than 16% Wednesday after ithe company reported disappointing revenue and gave 2023 delivery guidance that fell short of Wall Street hopes.

The company reported a loss excluding special items of $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $1.2 billion in the year-earlier period. That was better than the $1.8 billion forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, but Rivian's quarterly revenue of $663 million fell short of analysts' forecasts of $742 million.

