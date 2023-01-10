Despite broad concerns about the economy and fears of an impending recession, the ultra-wealthy seem to be doing just fine. Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Lamborghini, car brands that cater to billionaires, had record sales again last year.

In fact, it was the third record year in a row for Bentley and the second consecutive record for Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini.

