Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that Fox News hosts endorsed false stolen election claims

Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of Fox Corporation, acknowledged in a deposition taken by Dominion Voting Systems that some Fox News hosts endorsed false claims the 2020 election was stolen.

 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Murdoch's remarks were made public in a legal filing as part of Dominion's $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News.

