Rupert Murdoch is engaged to marry Ann Lesley Smith

Rupert Murdoch proposed to Ann Lesley Smith in New York on St. Patrick's Day.

 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch is preparing to walk down the aisle for the fifth time.

The 92-year-old tycoon revealed he's engaged to marry Ann Lesley Smith in an article published Monday in the New York Post, one of his own publications.

