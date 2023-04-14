A Moscow court has fined the Wikimedia Foundation for refusing to remove an article on Russian-language Wikipedia called "The Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia region," according to state media.

The foundation — which owns Wikipedia, a site with pages in around 300 languages, including Russian — has been fined 2 million rubles ($24,500), Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported Thursday.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags