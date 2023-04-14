Russia's oil exports have bounced back to levels last seen before it invaded Ukraine, despite a barrage of Western sanctions.

Moscow's exports of crude oil and oil products rose in March to their highest level since April 2020, jumping by 600,000 barrels a day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly oil report Friday. The rise lifted Russia's estimated revenue from oil exports to $12.7 billion last month.

